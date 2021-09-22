A blessing was held on Thursday, Sept. 16, for a new Wetumpka business, River Rose, that’s set to open in early October on Company Street.
The business operated in Montgomery for 30 years with the name Rose of Sharon, until owner Sharon Wilson decided to rename and relocate the store. Wilson said the Lord put it on her heart to move the business to Wetumpka.
The store will specialize in quilts, custom drapes, bedding and home goods, such as lamps, chandeliers and furniture. Wilson said she also wants the store to serve as an avenue for her to minister to her guests about God and to lead others to Him.
Wilson said the store has a prayer room and an area where church small groups can meet.
During the blessing, retired Methodist pastor Renee Martin and ministers Chuck Latham and Jo Hancock prayed, read scripture and provided words of support for Wilson and her new venture. Latham anointed the building with oil and Hancock blew the shofar in the doorway to symbolize that God dwells in the building.
Christian musician Jonathan Greene, who traveled from Macon, Georgia for the occasion, provided musical selections.
A ribbon cutting hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has been set for Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. River Rose is located at 120 Company Street.