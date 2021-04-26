A Dash of Fashion Consignment is skipping into downtown Eclectic. Business owner Jenna Wright said the consignment boutique it set to begin accepting consignments this week.
The store accepts baby, kids, teens, women's and men's clothing and shoes of all sizes.
"We will accept anything that's contemporary and not outdated, so typically clothing and shoes within the last couple of years," Wright said. "The items should not be very worn, or have holes or stains. It doesn't have to be name brand as long as it's nice."
The Eclectic location is Wright's second consignment boutique location. The first is located in Tallassee. The Tallassee location has been in business for more than 10 years, but Wright purchased the store from its previous owner seven and a half years ago.
The roughly 2,600-square-foot Eclectic location is bigger than the Tallassee boutique, so Wright said she will also be accepting furniture at the Eclectic location.
"Eclectic is growing and I feel like this could be a really good thing for Eclectic," Wright said. "I already have clients who drive to the Tallassee store but live in Eclectic, so having a store here will be more convenient for them."
Wright said the business is also outgrowing the Tallassee location so she has been searching for opportunities to expand.
"My husband and I passed by this building in February and saw that it was vacant," Wright said. "We called to see what we could work out and here we are."
Wright said those interested in becoming a consigner can contact her through the Facebook page, A Dash of Fashion Consignment, for more information. Clothes are also sold through the Facebook page.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Wright said the store hours are subject to change at the Eclectic location.