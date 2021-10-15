Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.