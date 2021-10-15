During the Oct. 4 council meeting, the Wetumpka City Council voted 5-1 to pass ordinance 2021-5 that established an Arts and Entertainment District in the downtown area, with councilman Joe Brown voting against the measure.
According to Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, this new ordinance will allow better regulations in the new Arts and Entertainment District.
"This gives us an opportunity," he said. "By putting something like this in place, that allows us to have better control over what we are doing."
According to Willis, there have been events in the past where alcohol consumption was allowed and there have been no problems, and he doesn't expect any in the future.
"No, we are not going to be New York City," Willis said. "And we are not going to be New Orleans. That's not what this is about. This is about allowing our businesses that have invested lots, and lots, of money to be able to improve their businesses, and the quality of their businesses as they manage day-to-day operations."
In addition, Willis assures the citizens of Wetumpka that should any problems arise from this ordinance, the council can modify it if needed.
"If it is an issue, our council that voted to approve this has the ability to come back and change this, alter this, in any way that they see fit," he said.
The measure allows alcohol consumption only in clearly marked designated public areas in the Arts and Entertainment District between the hours of 4-9 p.m. All alcoholic beverages must be in clearly marked plastic cups that are no larger than 16 ounces.