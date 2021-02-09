Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Heavy rain ending this evening. Then remaining cloudy with patches of fog. Areas of dense fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain ending this evening. Then remaining cloudy with patches of fog. Areas of dense fog. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.