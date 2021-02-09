Students in the Elmore County Public Schools district have an opportunity to learn more about American history through the lens of African Americans thanks to a Black History Month project spearheaded by District 2 Board of Education member Wendell Saxon.
In honor of Black History Month, which is recognized every February, the contest invites third through 12th grade students to complete a poster board display or write an essay about an African American hero of the past or present.
Third through fifth graders are invited to create a poster board about an African American hero of the past or present while sixth through 12th graders are asked to write short essays ranging in length from a minimum of 300 words to 500 words depending on grade level.
Sixth through eighth graders will write essays answering the question, “Who would you pick as a role model and why?” The essay topic for ninth through 12th graders is focused on how the contributions of African Americans have impacted their lives.
All students who wish to participate have a deadline of Feb. 16 to submit their work. Saxon said Martin L. King Jr. and Rosa Parks are the only two people students are prohibited from selecting.
"I really want students to do some research and find people they didn't previously know about, or maybe it's someone that they've heard of and want to learn more about," Saxon said. "This contest doesn't supersede any plans at individual schools. This is something I proposed as the District 2 board member and my fellow board members fully supported this project."
A diverse group of residents from throughout the county will observe and judge the entries, Saxon said. First, second and third place overall winners will be named in three categories: third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade.
All winners will receive prizes and their work will be displayed in the Museum of Black History on Feb. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Feb. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to stop by the view the students' work.