A candidate forum is set for Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. featuring all of the candidates seeking office in Eclectic’s Aug. 25 municipal election.
The event, sponsored by the Eclectic Warehouse and Trustmark Bank, will take place at the Eclectic Warehouse located in downtown Eclectic.
The forum will serve as an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves and share their political platforms, according to Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport, who is seeking re-election.
Three of the town’s five council seats are contested and three have entered the mayoral race. The candidates are:
Mayor
• Gary Davenport (incumbent)
• Carmen Winslett (current Place 3 councilmember)
• Wanda Estes
Town Council Place 1
• Nathan Collins
• Jackie Stearns (incumbent)
Town Council Place 2
• Stephanie Stepney (incumbent)
• Brittany Evans
Town Council Place 3
• George Hart Jr.
• Lindsay Mothershed
Town Council Place 4
• Linda Reed (incumbent)
Town Council Place 5
• David Goodwin (incumbent)
The candidates will also participate in a question-and-answer segment with the help of two moderators, Michael Blevins and Daniel Dye. During the event, attendees will be allowed to submit written questions for the moderators to ask the candidates.
Those who would like to pick up a question submission form prior to the event may do so at Eclectic Town Hall beginning Thursday.
The event will be livestreamed. Those watching online will be allowed to submit questions and the town’s assistant clerk will submit them to the moderators.