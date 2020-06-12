The Eclectic Police Department is searching for a man suspected of a committing a series of crimes.
According to the department, Devin Wayne Foster, 34, is wanted on two counts of criminal trespass, six counts of unlawful breaking and entering into motor vehicles and six counts of theft of property.
Foster is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Foster, please call the Eclectic Police Department at 334-541-2148 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
Callers are asked to receive a tip ID and password in order to speak with investigators in case in case there are follow-up questions. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.