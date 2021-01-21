The Town of Eclectic was awarded $72,819.90 in funding by Gov. Kay Ivey and the State of Alabama for payment assistance of costs incurred in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act) authorization that included $1.8 billion for Alabama.
“This CARES award allowed us to strategize on ways to make our community safe for our children, our families, and all of our citizens,” stated Mayor Gary Davenport. “We would like to thank the State of Alabama for this funding. When we work together, we can map our way through this pandemic.”
Current research has shown that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19. These areas already lack, in many instances, local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.
“The availability of this funding could not have come soon enough,” says William Scott, senior consultant with Tristatz. “We were happy to work with many of our municipalities and counties to develop their COVID-19 Strategic Plans. We also worked with leaders to secure and use funds prior to the deadline of Dec. 30. The funds were used to purchase PPE supplies, workplace safety items, telework technology, cleaning and sanitation products and medical supplies.”
Additional information on this funding award may be obtained by contacting Mayor Gary Davenport at 334-541-2148, or William Scott at 334-350-5035 ext. 700 or Williamscott@tristatz.com.