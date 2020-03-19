Elmore Community Hospital released data this evening on how many people have utilized the hospital's COVID-19 collection site since it opened last Thursday.
According to Amanda Hannon, the hospital's operations director, the hospital has received around 200 phone calls each day.
"We are getting calls from all over the state, but the majority are coming from the River Region area," she said in a statement.
The hospital has sent 69 collection kits to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for testing.
She said four of the 69 tests have come back positive for the coronavirus.
The collection site is located in Wetumpka and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The hospital stated people are required to call ADPH at 888-264-2256 or the hospital at 334-514-3713 to be screened over the phone before a doctor will order a test.
After the phone screening, if a person matches the criteria for testing, the hospital will set an appointment time for the test.
The testing facility is open to anyone needing a test; it is not open to just residents of Elmore County.