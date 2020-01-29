Applications for Elmore County’s pre-kindergarten program will be accepted until March 18, according to Celeste Tilly, the school system’s federal programs director.
The public may access the online application at www.elmoreco.com on the homepage under the District News header.
The pre-registration process involves completion of the application and submittal of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence in Elmore County by the deadline.
These documents may be submitted online, by mail or delivered by hand to the Elmore County Board of Education located at 100 H. H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka.
Pre-registration for the program is open to children who will be 4 years old on or Sept. 1, 2020.
Children will be selected at random in a public drawing held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 at the school board building.
Families do not have to be present. A total of 11 classes consisting of 18 students each will serve pre-K students during the 2020-21 school year, according to Tilly.
“We’ve grown the program from four classrooms to 11 since we started four years ago,” Tilly said. “The program is administered through the Alabama Early Childhood Education department.”
She said the pre-K program will be offered at Eclectic, Holtville, Wetumpka and Coosada elementary schools.
Each class is taught by staff with early childhood education degrees and is assisted by staff taking coursework on early childhood education.
Additional information and instructions can be found at www.elmoreco.com.
For assistance with accessing the online application, please contact one of the participating elementary schools or the Elmore County Board of Education.