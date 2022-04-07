An Elmore County man was one of two arrested in Alabama Thursday on warrants for inciting or encouraging a riot in Panama City Beach the last weekend in March.
The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Thursday the arrests of two Alabama men charged in connection with unrest and criminal behavior. Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested Thursday at their homes in Alabama on warrants from the Panama City Beach Police Department.
“The charges stemmed from several incidents of disorder and violence that occurred in Panama City Beach between March 25 - 27, which concluded in a shooting,” Panama City Beach Police said in a release. “Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence.
Cooper waived extradition and was transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance. Glasper is currently being held at the Elmore County Jail pending extradition.
The Panama City Beach Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Troy Police Department and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Several investigations into the criminal activity that occurred during the weekend of March 26 are ongoing. Additional charges and arrests for several individuals should be expected.