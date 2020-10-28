Elmore County Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a tropical storm that is expected to move through the area.
"After consulting with the Elmore County EMA and assessing the risk factors, Elmore County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29," said Superintendent Richard Dennis. "The tropical storm front has picked up speed and will be moving quickly through the state. It is expected to impact Elmore County with heavy rains and high winds in the early morning hours and potentially cause a loss of power and unsafe travel conditions for the morning."
A determination on any scheduled extra-curricular activities for Thursday
afternoon will be made tomorrow based on the readiness of each school and will be communicated by the school principal.
"Please take precautions as the storm front passes through our area tomorrow
morning," Dennis said.