Multiple internal promotions have taken place at two of First Community Bank of Central Alabama’s Elmore County locations.
Bank CEO Michael Morgan said the promotions were approved at a January Board of Directors meeting, effective Jan. 1.
Rana Futral was promoted to the position of president and chief financial officer. Futral, an Elmore County native, has been a part of the FCB team since 2003 and has been in banking since 1991.
“I could not be more excited for Rana,” Morgan said. “She’s an invaluable part of our leadership team. It’s rare to find a person with both the analytical and interpersonal skills needed to be successful in this role, and she’s got it.”
Janna Roberts was promoted to senior vice president of retail banking. Morgan said Roberts has been working at FCB since its inception in 2001. She has worked in the banking field since 1992.
Morgan praised Roberts for her exceptional customer service skills.
“She’s really gifted when it comes to customer service, which is essential for the retail side of the business,” Morgan said. “She just genuinely loves people and it comes through in her work with customers and employees.”
Tanya Tyrone was promoted to senior vice president of information technology, serving in the role of IT administrator and risk/security officer. Tyrone has also been with FCB since it opened in 2001. She’s worked in banking since 1993.
Morgan said Tyrone has had a hand in building the bank’s entire IT infrastructure.
“She’s been with us since the bank started so she knows the ins and outs of our IT infrastructure unlike anyone else,” Morgan said.
Wendy Troglen was promoted to loan officer and will serve at the bank’s Millbrook location. She joined the bank in 2007 and previously worked in loan operations.
“Wendy has worked in every aspect of FCB’s loan operations and she will be a tremendous asset to the Millbrook location,” Morgan said.
Morgan said its very rewarding for him to see so many promotions from within.
“The longevity of our leadership team is key for our business relationships, especially on the retail side,” Morgan said. “We’ve been able to nurture and grow these relationships over such a long period of time. It’s also rewarding for us personally because it’s great for morale and it upholds our culture of promoting from within and growing great leaders.”
First Community Bank is a full-service community bank serving Elmore and Autauga counties with eight retail offices, a mortgage division and a wealth management division.