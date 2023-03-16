Sophia Bracy Harris grew up in Wetumpka as a Black girl going to school during integration.
But instead of using that as an excuse for not getting an education, Harris channeled her experiences into motivation to “break the cycle of inadequacy that I first experienced as a young girl,” she said.
The Wetumpka native went on to become an advocate for women’s equality and civil rights writing a memoir of her self-discovery, “Finding My Own Way: A Journey to Wholeness Against the Odds.” Harris will be the featured author and speaker for the Friends of the Wetumpka Library (FOWL) book talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
“The book she wrote is like the local tip of the iceberg,” Wetumpka Public Library director Susan Hayes said. “She is a really interesting person that has done amazing things.”
Harris’ book was published last year and a copy is at the Wetumpka Public Library.
“It has circulated well,” Hayes said. “We are happy she is willing to come and talk about her book and her experiences, especially here in Wetumpka. I think she is a fascinating person to get to know.”
Harris and her sister experienced the loss of a home and persecution while being part of the first 12 African American students to walk the halls of Wetumpka High School. The sisters knew it would be tough but they had their reasons and it wasn’t about being the first Black student.
“Our interests was not being with white folks,” Harris told The Herald in February 2022. “The interest was to get a better education so we could better ourselves.”
The sisters had left W.B. Doby School where their aunt taught seeking a better education, but it was not without issues.
“Her experiences here are quite remarkable,” Hayes said. “That might be what she mainly talks about because there is a lot of local interest.”
Harris found allies to help make life easier as a student at the freshly integrated Wetumpka High School. Her experiences helped lead her to a life of advocacy beyond Wetumpka.
“Not only did she make her way locally but she was able to take her story and passion beyond Wetumpka and Elmore County,” Hayes said.
FOWL had hoped to get Harris to the library for Black History Month but Hayes said Harris was pleased to serve another purpose.
“Ms. Harris was quick to say she would be happy to come to honor Women’s History Month,” Hayes said.