June 24

• Zykeria Carmichael, 19, of Montgomery, was arrested for theft.

June 23

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Elmore Road.

June 22

• Juwan Jones, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Theft was reported on North Broad Street.

June 21

• Alcornelia Wilson, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Marquez Reed, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

June 20

• Arnulfo Serano, 36, Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Brittany Tolliver, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in Hillside Trailer Park.

June 18

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 