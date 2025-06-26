June 24
• Zykeria Carmichael, 19, of Montgomery, was arrested for theft.
June 23
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Elmore Road.
June 22
• Juwan Jones, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Theft was reported on North Broad Street.
June 21
• Alcornelia Wilson, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Marquez Reed, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
June 20
• Arnulfo Serano, 36, Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Brittany Tolliver, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in Hillside Trailer Park.
June 18
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.