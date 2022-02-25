Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Feb. 19

• Harassing communications was reported on Holtville Road.

Feb. 18

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 17

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Northwest Main Street.

Feb. 13

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 10

• Domestic violence was reported on Micanopy Street.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.