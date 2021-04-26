Members of the Kiwanis Club of Wetumpka attended a mock robotics competition at Wetumpka High School on April 23, and while there Kiwanis secretary Anna Chappelle presented the students with a $500 donation.
The Kiwanis Club held a Boston butt sale on April 3 with all proceeds from the event going to the WHS robotics team.
"We heard that they'd lost some grant funding in 2020 and on top of that they were the No. 1 high school team in the nation last school year, so when we were talking about who we could help, the robotics team came up," Chappelle said.
Chappelle said the proceeds from the club's Boston butt fundraiser will go to a different child-based group or organization each year.
"We're really excited to be able to do this important work to help improve education for our students and the future of our community," Chappelle said. "It means a lot to all of us."
Dr. Virginia Vilardi, WHS science teacher and robotics team sponsor, said the money will help students on the electric car racing team attend an in-person competition from April 30-May "This will be our first overnight trip of the year," Vilardi said. "We're traveling to Huntsville to attend a Greenpower USA electric car race. All of the other competitions we're participated in this year have been virtual."
Vilardi said the trip will be more expensive than normal because of the necessary COVID-19 safety measures. For example, only two students are allowed per room to allow for proper distancing. Fifteen to 16 students will attend the competition.
"We usually put four in one room or six students in a suite," she said. "So, we're having to purchase more hotel rooms than normal."
Vilardi said this competition is vital to the electric car team maintaining their spot as No. 1 in the nation.
"This team has been first in the nation for the past two years," Vilardi said. "This competition will help us solidify our title."