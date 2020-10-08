Two local artists were received honors at the 2020 Alabama Members’ Showcase Reception hosted by the Watercolor Society of Alabama on Oct. 4.
At the event, which took place at the Jemison-Carnegie Heritage Hall Museum in Talladega, husband and wife Steve and Deb Garst, who live in Wetumpka, each received honors.
Deb Garst received her Degree of Signature Member Status with the WSA and Steve Garst received his Degree of Signature Bronze Member Status.
“We have been competing nationally and internationally for years and have received many awards and accolades, but we are most excited to receive recognition from our home state and are especially excited to share our successes with our friends in Wetumpka and throughout Elmore County,” Steve Garst said.
To receive signature status with the WSA, an artist must earn three points. Artists get one point for each national show or one half point for each Alabama Member’s show they are juried into.
Deb Garst is also a signature member with the International Society of Experimental Artist as well as the International Society of Acrylic Painters, an associate member of the Georgia Watercolor Society and a juried member of the Southern Watercolor Society, which is made up of nineteen states. She and her husband serve as the Alabama representatives for the Southern Watercolor Society.
Steve Garst is a signature member of the International Society of Acrylic Painters, the Southern Watercolor Society, the Georgia Watercolor Society and the Watercolor Society of Alabama.
“We are proud to represent our home town, Wetumpka, and to support the Elmore County Art Guild and the Dixie Art Colony Foundation,” Steve Garst said. “We are so excited to share this news with our community and our artist friends.”
For further information about the Garsts’ visit Garstart.com or Art by Artists Deb and Steve Garst on Facebook.