The Millbrook Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle involving a theft that occurred on December 9, 2021.
The occupants of a white van with the Penske logo on the side are wanted for theft of property first degree, involving theft of industrial equipment from the 2400 block of Cobbs Ford Road in Millbrook. The vehicle possibly has a broken taillight or rear end damage from backing into a backhoe during the commission of the offense.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Millbrook Police at 334-285-5639 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers.