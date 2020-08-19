To serve on the Town Council, Place 3 candidate Lindsay Mothershed said a person should be one who believes in serving others and has experience that will assist in making decisions for the betterment of Eclectic.
Mothershed said he has served the community in various ways for the past 30 years.
In 1990, he and his wife built a house outside the town limits on Hwy 14. They joined Good Hope Baptist Church and became active members serving on multiple committees. Two of the committees Mothershed served on were the Land Acquisition Committee for construction of a new church building, and the Building Committee that worked with the architect on designing the building.
“When our daughters decided they wanted to play softball I managed their teams at Aaron Park,” he said. “We attended league meetings and became board members. When one of our daughters started playing in the Maroon Machine Marching Band, we attended band booster meetings, became board members and I served as an officer. Both of our daughters graduated from ECHS and my five grandchildren attend the Eclectic schools.”
Mothershed is currently a member of Santuck Baptist Church and has served on several committees, including Helping Hands, which assists families in need in the community.
“I’ve been on numerous deployments with the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief helping disaster victims all over the Country and right here in Elmore County,” he said. “I’ve been on several trips with Carpenters for Christ building church buildings and locally building handicap ramps. For years I’ve volunteered at An Eclectic Christmas Walk-thru on the Falk Farm and was in charge of constructing two building projects. I’ve also been on the board for several years.”
In 2018, Mothershed purchased a home inside the town limits and started attending most Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission Meetings.
“This has given me a good perspective on how the council and Planning and Zoning Commission operates, the direction they are heading in, and what is on the table to address in the future,” he said. “I volunteered last year to serve on a committee that conducted a hands-on Property Inventory of all property assigned to the Public Works and Water and Sewer Departments. I’ve assisted Eclectic the Beautiful by helping repair their storage building, displaying Christmas decorations and helping with A Taste of Eclectic.”
Mothershed worked for the health department and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, retiring after 29 years. He said those jobs would allow him to “bring some worthwhile experience and knowledge to the council.”
“I feel the current Mayor and Council has done a great job bringing in and expanding businesses, securing grants, and being financially responsible with the Town’s money,” he said.
“One issue that has raised a lot of concern is whether Eclectic should allow more subdivisions,” he said. “While I want to keep Eclectic’s small-town feel, I believe a town that doesn’t grow is a town that is dying. To keep things just like they are will require more money each year due to inflation. More residents mean more sales taxes, which is the life-blood of our town. Good zoning practices that encourage a lot of green space will allow us to grow in the right direction.
“I would like an opportunity to represent the residents of Eclectic, and explore new ways to make our Town a great place to live,” he said. “Your vote for me will be greatly appreciated on Aug. 25.”