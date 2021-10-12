Three in Bloom celebrated the move to 129 B Company Street in the downtown area Thursday with a ribbon-cutting.
Three in Bloom owner, Kandice Cox, began selling merchandise online, but as time went on she knew a brick-and-mortar location was needed.
"It grew a lot quicker than I thought it would," she said. "It's always been a dream of mine and we just jumped into it."
When HGTV's Hometown Takeover aired, Cox said she knew the national exposure would make Wetumpka a tourist destination.
"Once HGTV came in and we saw how big that was, I knew we had to come here," she said. "We have to snag something."
Cox found exactly what she was seeking in a retail space on Company Street. Now that she has a storefront, she is filling it with in-demand fashion pieces.
"Pretty much anything to do with women's clothing," Cox said. "Accessories, jewelry bags, belts. Hats, shoes, candles, backpacks, and women's clothes, casual to really fancy."
The apparel and accessories at Three in Bloom are fashion-forward.
"Very high-quality brands," Cox said.
In addition to unique fashion pieces, shoppers can find merchandise from Lake Jordan Candle Company inside Three in Bloom, as well as shirts featuring artwork created by local artist Honie Maddaloni.
"We will carry some of her paintings as well," Cox said.
According to Cox, it is her passion for style that sets her boutique apart from others.
"My brand, my style. I know that I have something different," Cox said. "It's the style."
As a new business owner in downtown Wetumpka, Cox said she is looking forward to what the future holds for her at this new business.
"I am thankful for this opportunity. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the people who have supported me, and shop with me," she said. "I look forward to being here for a while, giving back, growing with people, knowing people, networking," she said.
Cox has a message for those who have not been to the new boutique on Company Street, "Come and shop," she said. "Come enjoy downtown."
Three in Bloom Boutique is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m-5 Sunday- closed