Two 18 year-old Wetumpka residents have been arrested in the June 30 shooting and robbery on North Street in Wetumpka.
Deshaun Dewayne Neely Benson and A’Marious Kent’E Johnson were arrested just hours after a gunshot victim was found on Government Street in Wetumpka in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 30. Court records state the two lured the 30 year-old victim to a meeting using Snapchat.
“They got into a shootout,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “It was possibly a disagreement over drugs.”
According to court records, the victim told officers he abandoned his car during the confrontation and gunfire on North Street. An unloaded gun was found by law enforcement between the driver’s seat and the door. Three spent casings were also found in the car.
While at the scene on North Street, police were told Benson had been dropped off at the Elmore Community Hospital with gunshot injuries.
Reeves said two people were shot — the victim and Benson. Both were non-life threatening injuries.
Benson and Johnson are currently being held in the Elmore County Jail. Both are charged with first-degree robbery. Benson is also charged with first-degree assault.
Neither has a bond available to them pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.