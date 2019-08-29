The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its third annual drawdown and silent auction to give away up to $10,000.
“It has turned into our main fundraiser,” chamber director Shellie Whitfield said. “The winner gets half of the money from the tickets sold up to $10,000.
Tickets cost $100 and gain admission for two to dinner and a silent auction.
The silent auction features items donated by chamber members and provides another way for guests to have fun benefiting the chamber. Whitfield said the auction features items such as a five-day stay at a beach house, four-day stay at a beach condo, original artwork and gift baskets from chamber members.
Whitfield said about 200 tickets have been sold so far and no more than 300 tickets will be sold. The way the drawdown works is tickets are drawn and prizes given out along the way like a gift certificate, gas or dinner. The last ticket remaining collects the grand prize.
“It’s going to be fun,” Whitfield said. “We are trying to make it entertaining.”
Tickets are available at the chamber office in downtown and from board members.
“Just give us a call we will even deliver them,” Whitfield said.
The first year raised $10,000 for the chamber. The first drawdown was at the Wetumpka Civic Center but positive response drove the event to Wind Creek to accommodate a larger crowd and support one of the drawdown’s sponsors, Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Entertainment Center. The funds make from the event help the chamber serve the community.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Whitfield said. “This helps with operating costs and hosting events like what we do at Christmas. It allows us to keep things going.”
This year’s drawdown is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10, food will be catered by Coosa Cleaver and Dr. Sam of Blue Broadcasting will be the emcee.