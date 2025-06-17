David Fletcher wants to see all parts of Wetumpka thrive. It’s one of the reasons he has decided to campaign to be mayor of Wetumpka.
Fletcher has a combined 23 years in law enforcement. He is a retired Wetumpka police officer having served in the Wetumpka Police Department from 2010 to 2022.
“Being a police officer and resident, I have ridden all over this city,” Fletcher said. “You can easily see things that could be improved or things not being addressed.”
Fletcher said Wetumpka includes more than just the areas seen on television. The town stretches from the Tallapoosa River to the south all the way to Wallsboro.
“We need to be looking at all those areas,” Fletcher said. “For Wetumpka to grow in the right direction, you have to have everybody on board. It's the citizens, the council members and the mayor.”
Fletcher wants to see the mayor and council more involved all across the city with quarterly town hall meetings and more.
“Everyone should be accountable,” Fletcher said. “Every councilmember should be active within their districts and the mayor too, not just near the elections.”
Fletcher wants the city to have more input from citizens as to what businesses locate in town. He wants to see the city do more to protect and encourage “mom and pop” businesses.
“They are the ones who support our events and programs,” Fletcher said. “Overall the City of Wetumpka needs some help and transparency. I think there should be a lot of transparency in city government.”
Fletcher believes if citizens believe they don’t have a voice, they will just allow things to be resulting in some immediate success but not necessarily good for the long run.
“I think that every citizen should be able to easily contact their councilmember,” Fletcher said. “If there's an issue that needs to be brought to the mayor then do it. “Everyone should be able to address everyone. Everybody should have a say, because if you don't have a voice in your own city, why would anybody want to come here.”
Fletcher believes some new people need to be elected to city leadership to bring fresh ideas to the table to help the city from becoming stagnant.
“It's not that the council or city's done anything wrong,” Fletcher said. “They've done a good job, but younger and different blood needs to get in here.”
Fletcher believes the city has done a good job in beautifying downtown and the main thoroughfares with landscaping and small parks. But he wants more to be done for children beyond the splashpad.
“There is very little beyond Skate Zone for children here,” Fletcher said. “When a family says, ‘Hey, let's go do something tonight.’ Where do they go? They go to Prattville. They go to Montgomery, Auburn, some go to Alexander City, because there's nothing for kids to do here.”
Fletcher believes there are available buildings, local residents and businesses that could help bring things for families and children.
“Maybe it's a two screen theater,” Fletcher said. “Maybe it's an indoor putt-putt with a little bowling alley and arcade. We got to have things for kids and families to do.”
Fletcher is not opposed to annexation, adding more residential areas to a city that is heavily commercial.
“I think we need to look at many of the areas that were in the old police jurisdiction,” Fletcher said. “I have talked to many of them and they already come to Wetumpka to shop. Many of them want access to the city’s other services too. It also means more revenue for the city.”
The municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 26.