The Wetumpka Police Department has made an arrest in the Jan. 20 murder of Tallassee resident Centel Winston.
Calvin J. Wells of Montgomery was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce and charged with murder.
The Wetumpka Police Department was called to the Walmart parking lot on U.S. Highway 231 around 11 p.m. Jan. 20 where they found Winston, 42, inside his SUV dead of a gunshot wound.
Detectives are currently interviewing Wells. Wells will be transported to the Elmore County Jail and have a $1.5 million bond available to him.
The Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Prattville Police Department, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have assisted in the investigation.