The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle in a trailer theft. Police said between midnight and 1 a.m. May 9, a white pickup truck stole a green, 22-foot long John Deere trailer from the 4000 Block of River Oaks Road in Millbrook.
Police said the trailer has the name “HULL” welded into the left side of the trailer tongue.
Millbrook officers are seeking any information that leads to the location of the trailer, the suspect truck or the driver of the truck.
If you have any information on this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867). You can also text 215stop to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form.
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.