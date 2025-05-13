Elmore County native and public servant Desirae Lewis has officially announced her candidacy for District Judge, Place 2. A respected attorney, county commissioner and community leader, Lewis brings a wealth of legal experience, a proven record of service and deep roots in Elmore County to the bench.
A graduate of Wetumpka High School, Lewis earned her bachelor's degree magna cum laude from The University of Alabama in 2011 and received her Juris Doctor from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University in 2014. She began her legal career as a prosecutor for the 19th Judicial Circuit under District Attorney Randall V. Houston before establishing her private practice, the Lewis Law Firm, PC, in Wetumpka. Her legal work spans a broad range of areas including criminal and civil matters, juvenile advocacy and federal litigation in the Alabama Middle District Court.
In addition to her legal career, Lewis has served Elmore County as an elected county commissioner since 2020, recently beginning her second term. As the youngest person ever elected to the Elmore County Commission, she has been a champion for quality-of-life initiatives and fiscally responsible solutions that strengthen local communities.
"I'm running for District Judge because I care deeply about the people of Elmore County," Lewis said. "My experience in the courtroom, combined with my work as a commissioner and community leader, has given me a well-rounded perspective on the issues our families face. I believe in fair, impartial and accessible justice for all."
Lewis made history as the first municipal court judge for the Town of Coosada and continues to serve in numerous civic and leadership roles across the region. She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the Alabama Local Government Training Institute in 2022 and currently chairs both the Elmore County Mental Health Task Force and the Health Care Task Force.
Her dedication to service extends into her personal life. Lewis is a lifelong member of the Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as secretary and sings in the choir. She and her husband, Regis Jackson, reside in Wetumpka with their three children, Raelyn, Riley and Brayden.