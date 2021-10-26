Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or decorations. Tree limbs and damaged or weakened trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&