A law enforcement chase that started in Elmore County ended in an officer evolved shooting in Montgomery.
Special agents assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have launched an investigation into an officer involved shooting involving ALEA personnel.
According to an ALEA press releas, the incident began at approximately 8:08 p.m. Saturday, when a trooper assigned to ALEA's Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville within Elmore County. “The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued,” the release states.
ALEA said the pursuit continued south onto Interstate 65 and went into the city limits of Montgomery. The pursuit eventually ended near the 2800 Block of Springfield Drive when the driver exited the motorcycle and began running on foot.
“A foot pursuit ensued until the driver, later identified as Jacob B. Hutchinson, 27, of Lawley, pulled out a knife.” the release states. “Subsequently, ALEA personnel discharged their weapons, fatally injuring Hutchinson.”
No officers were injured during the course of the incident.
Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Alabama Attorney General's Office.