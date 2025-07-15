A multi-year investigation into illegal use of PPP loans culminated Tuesday during a search warrant at 14 locations including Mexican restaurants in Elmore County including El Patron Mexican Grille in Wetumpka and Holtville.
Federal authorities said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon they were looking for Cesar Campos Reyes, 52, of Lee County, related to four counts of bank fraud, four counts of wire fraud and money laundering related to four PPP loans with an approximate value of $225,000. In Tuesday’s search warrant, federal agents with the FBI, ICE and U.S. Department of Homeland Security also found trafficking amounts of methamphetamines, powder cocaine and crack cocaine along with assorted pills, more than $100,000 in cash and more than 20 guns. The searches were conducted in Lee, Macon, Elmore, Autauga, Crenshaw and Baldwin counties.
“They are related to a long-term investigation which has accompanied the search warrants, a federal indictment against Cesar Campos Reyes,” acting United States attorney Kevin P. Davidson said Tuesday at a press conference. “Mr. Campos Reyes is not in custody and is considered a fugitive.”
Three other individuals were taken into federal custody Tuesday. The federal government is seeking a federal complaint to charge two with harboring illegal aliens and the third the government is seeking a federal charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
“The searches are still ongoing,” Davidson said. “The investigation itself is still ongoing. I expect additional charges (against) the people federally detained today.”
The searches were conducted before the businesses were open Tuesday. When authorities arrived they found more than 40 illegal aliens who were detained by ICE and currently held by the organization’s New Orleans Field Office.
“Some are in facilities here in the state of Alabama,” ICE New Orleans acting field office director Brian Acuna said. “They're going to go through the due process that's owed to them and their individual circumstances swiftly and they'll be removed from the United States.”
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge Steven Schrank covering Alabama and Georgia said Tuesday’s multi agency operation across Alabama is the result of years long, coordinated investigative work aimed at addressing serious threats to public safety and the rule of law. The operation was conducted under the umbrella of the Gulf of America Homeland Security Task Force. It was part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a network of suspected drug trafficking, human smuggling, document fraud and other financial crimes.
“This is allegedly a transnational organized entity that has committed this activity,” Schrank said. “This operation was not about any one offense. It was about dismantling a criminal ecosystem, one that profits from the exploitation of people and the circumvention of our nation's laws.”
Schrank said in many of the locations they investigated.
“We uncovered not only unlawful, unauthorized employment of aliens, but evidence that may point to a broader pattern of criminal conduct that includes narcotics distribution,” Schrank said. He said documents were found that may have been used as part of illegal employment and indicators of potential human smuggling.
“These types of criminal activities are deeply interconnected,” Schrank said. “Criminal organizations don't just traffic drugs or people. They engage in fraud, money laundering and labor exploitation. Those crimes don't just hurt the individuals involved, but they harm communities.”
Everyone said additional charges would be announced in the future.
Meanwhile FBI Mobile Office special agent in charge Sara Jones said the search for Reyes continues.
“Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Cesar Campos Reyes is asked to contact the FBI Mobile Field Office at 251-438-3674,” Jones said. “If you encounter Cesar Reyes do not approach. Please contact the FBI or call police.”