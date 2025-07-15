At least two Elmore County restaurants were paid a visit by ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tuesday.
At El Patron Mexican Grill on U.S. Highway 231 just in front of the Wind Creek Hotel and Casino, the Wetumpka Police Department aided the operation.
“We helped with a perimeter,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “The federal authorities went in and did their stuff as we stayed out of the way.”
A similar operation occurred at the El Patron in Slapout, which has since posted on social media it will be closed until further notice. Elmore County sheriff Bill Franklin said his department aided federal officials in a similar capacity.
The U.S. The Attorney's Office is holding a press conference later Tuesday to announce the details of the operation.
This story will be updated as more information is available.