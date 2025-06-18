A seasoned prosecutor and life long public servant will be on the ballot for Elmore County District Judge Place 1 in May 2026.
Judge Ben Baxley was appointed to the position last summer by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the remainder of a term left when Judge Patrick Pinkston was appointed to fill an opening on the 19th Circuit Court Judge. Baxley has plenty of experience in the courtroom.
“With more than three decades of experience in both state and federal courtrooms, I’ve spent my entire career fighting for justice and working to ensure the law is applied fairly and without bias,” Baxley said. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of Elmore County as District Judge and I am seeking a full term to continue that service with integrity, professionalism and a deep respect for the rule of law.”
Ivey’s appointment cited Baxley’s integrity and knowledge of the legal system. He has earned praise from colleagues and community members alike for his steady hand, fair judgment and strong work ethic.
Baxley’s legal career began in 1990 as an Assistant District Attorney in Tuscaloosa County. He later served as Chief Deputy District Attorney for DeKalb and Cherokee counties, where he led efforts to combat drug crime and major violence.
Baxley went on to serve in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, where he tackled public corruption, supported re-entry initiatives and ensured fair elections across the district. In 2020, he returned to the Attorney General’s Office as chief of the Opinions Division.
“I’ve had the privilege of working in courtrooms across Alabama, from local cases to federal prosecutions, but Elmore County is home,” Baxley said. “I’m committed to upholding the values of justice, fairness and service and I ask the people of Elmore County for their support as we continue this important work together.”
Baxley lives in Wetumpka with his wife Nacole. They have two children Gavan and Ava. Gavan is a student at Troy University and Ava starts the University of Montevallo in August. They are members of the Mulder Global Methodist Church.