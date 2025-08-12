Elmore County native and resident Bill Lewis was nominated to serve as a district judge in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.
President Donald Trump made the announcement on social media Tuesday.
“I am pleased to nominate Bill Lewis…,” Trump said in the post. “As a Justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, Judge on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, State Court Trial Judge, and Assistant District Attorney, Bill has proven his dedication to the Rule of Law throughout his entire career. He is a courageous Patriot, who will ensure Law and Order, and always put our Constitution, FIRST. Congratulations Bill!”
Lewis will have to go through the confirmation process with hearings with the U.S. Senate.
Earlier this year Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Lewis to the Alabama State Supreme Court. The year before Ivey appointed Lewis to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. Prior to that Lewis served as the presiding judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit serving as a circuit court judge in Elmore, Chilton and Autauga counties.
Lewis also serves as the chair of the Elmore County Republican Party.