Aug. 7
• Tyree Hunter, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
Aug. 6
• Levi Tarver, 32, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Christopher George Jr., 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
• Daveyun Stinson, 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Aug. 5
• Keyon Freeman, 37, of Eclectic, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Mark Prince, 68, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court.
• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported on South Shelby Street.
Aug. 4
• Beasley Lykes Jr. 62, of Titus, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.
• Betty Firman, 55, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Kristopher McDaniel, 50, of Verbena, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Stacy Gunn, 53, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Theft was reported on Elmore Road.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Main Street.
• Domestic violence was reported on Cherry Street.
Aug. 3
• Christopher Gates, 24, of Montgomery, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.
• Theft and failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Aug. 2
• Willard Martin, 66, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 1
• Betty Foster, 66, of Tallassee, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Joseph Britt, 25, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Gerald Gulsby, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tavien Williams, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• Theft was reported on Court Street.
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road.
July 31
• Oranthus Jackson, 30, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.