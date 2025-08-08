AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
Aug. 7

• Tyree Hunter, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Aug. 6

• Levi Tarver, 32, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Christopher George Jr., 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

• Daveyun Stinson, 20, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Aug. 5

• Keyon Freeman, 37, of Eclectic, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Mark Prince, 68, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court.

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported on South Shelby Street.

Aug. 4

• Beasley Lykes Jr. 62, of Titus, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.

• Betty Firman, 55, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

• Kristopher McDaniel, 50, of Verbena, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Stacy Gunn, 53, of Titus, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Theft was reported on Elmore Road.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Main Street.

• Domestic violence was reported on Cherry Street.

Aug. 3

• Christopher Gates, 24, of Montgomery, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.

• Theft and failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 2

• Willard Martin, 66, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 1

• Betty Foster, 66, of Tallassee, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Joseph Britt, 25, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Gerald Gulsby, 35, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tavien Williams, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

• Theft was reported on Court Street.

• Theft was reported on Holtville Road.

July 31

• Oranthus Jackson, 30, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

 