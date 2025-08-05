Just 10 months after two defendants were arrested for beating a possum with a golf club at the Wetumpka City Administration Building, another incident occurred at the same location.
Monday afternoon, a witness saw an unclothed lady go through two vehicles, including one belonging to the City of Wetumpka, and called the Wetumpka Police Department.
“By the time officers arrived, she had procured a poncho,” police major Josh Barfoot said. “She got into unlocked vehicles and got out of one by breaking some glass.”
Police arrested B. Friman, 55, of Wetumpka, and charged her with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. Friman was booked into the Elmore County Jail.
“She didn’t appear to be intoxicated or on drugs,” Barfoot said.
Barfoot said the victim who had the poncho taken was willing to give it up. Police officers didn’t observe Friman nude. Because indecent exposure is a misdemeanor, officers must witness the offense to be able to charge someone with it.