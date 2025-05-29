The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating may have been washed from the City of Wetumpka and then cashed for $1,940.
Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said his department was called to the City Administration Building on May 21 to take the report.
“Somebody forged a check,” Reeves said. “It was not a city employee. We don’t know how the check got out.”
The incident report said the potential timeframe being part of a forgery is between Nov. 14, 2024, and May 21.
“I believe the issue was discovered when they went to looking at bank statements,” Reeves said.
The check was originally written to The Wetumpka Herald’s parent company Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.
“The check was originally issued and cashed properly,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “At a later date, it was fraudulently altered in an attempt to reuse it. The altered check was flagged and stopped before it could be processed again, thanks to the safeguards in place through our finance department and banking institution.”
Reeves said there have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.
The Wetumpka Police Department is also investigating a stolen skid steer and trailer valued at $48,000 from a local rental company. It was reported stolen on May 15.
“They rented to someone using a false ID,” Reeves said. “The trailer was located in a ditch in somebody’s front yard in Houston, Texas.”
The property owner reported the trailer to Texas law enforcement. The skid steer’s GPS tracking device is not on the vehicle.
“We are still investigating to see where the Bob Cat might be,” Reeves said.
Reeves said there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
This story has been updated.