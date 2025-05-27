High school graduations are a time of celebration, not only for the graduate but for the families who supported them for the last 13 years. School staff also celebrate as graduation marks a time when they get to slow a little and also revel in the success of their students.
But what happens at graduations when the lines between family and staff blur? That’s the case for Elmore County High School principal Jason Eason. In this case, Eason is taking on both roles, being dad to Jaden Alan Eason and celebrating with him and being principal to the rest of the ECHS Class of 2025.
“He might be my son, but they are all my kids,” Eason said. “I’m proud of what all of them have done to get here.”
Eason said he tried as best he could to let his son be a student and not his son when on campus.
“I didn’t want to treat him any differently here,” Eason said. “I try to stay out of the way when he’s in school.”
Older Eason to put aside his fatherly duties.
“He would come and sit down in my office a good bit,” Eason said. “It’s been a really good experience.”
The Easons shared a moment at graduation. There was more than just a hand shake. While Eason went up to get his diploma, older Eason moved his son’s tassel to the left and embraced him with a hug.
They now share graduating on the same field, from the same school. The only difference is new turf on Burt-Haynie Field.
Next year, the older Eason will come back and do it again with the Class of 2026. But the countdown to graduation will be a little different.
“Normally, this time of year, I'm tired and worn out,” Eason said. “I’m like let's get through graduation. This year, I didn't want it to stop. It's been great. I've loved it.”