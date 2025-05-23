Wetumpka native Frank Bertarelli plans to be on the August ballot for Wetumpka City Council District 4.
The businessman and developer said he is proud of the progress Wetumpka has made but needs new blood to begin transitioning into leadership.
“I commend this administration because they've done a fine job pushing things forward that needed to go forward,” Bertarelli said. “If this administration stays in another term, what happens if they all leave at the same time? Who’s ready to take the reins?”
Bertarelli is proud of Wetumpka’s new growth but believes the town has lost some of its old growth establishments.
Bertarelli said you can look at Skate Zone’s success and how the ball fields are full.
“We can do more,” Bertarelli said. “We're an entertainment district downtown, but we don't have the entertainment for the youth. I would like to see us and go out and search and seek some more development for our youth here.”
Bertarelli has roots in the community. His children went to school in Wetumpka and he has a daughter and granddaughter living in the community. He wants to bring his knowledge of business development to the council.
“We have been successful in business,” Bertarelli said. “As a developer, we have partnered with others to help bring other businesses to Wetumpka. We have also built several homes as well.”
Bertarelli retired from law enforcement but is still a reserve Elmore County Sheriff Deputy. He is also on the board of the Wetumpka YMCA. He is an Alcazar Shriner and member of the Wetumpka Lions Club.
He has run for the council in the past.
“I lost because I didn't see eye to eye with some of the administration around here,” Bertarelli said. “It’s because I'm transparent and I got common sense politics. I got an open door policy. That's what I think our city government needs.”