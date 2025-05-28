Foshee Henderson Field went out with a bang.
In its last major event before Stanhope Elmore High School moves football and other activities to 17 Springs, it held the graduation ceremony for the 60th class of the school. It also saw SE principal Ewell announce his retirement.
“Tonight’s a little more personal for me,” Fuller said. “This is my final graduation. I’m retiring and that means we’re going out together. It means the world to me that you’re the last class I get to celebrate this way.”
The Class of 2025 signed the wall in Fuller’s office just like all of Fuller’s other classes at the school. They also left their mark in other ways. Several have enlisted in the military. Some have athletic scholarships and even more have academic scholarships.
One student from the class, Ameria McCollum, had perfect attendance for the last four years.
“I can’t say that,” Fuller said.
But the retiring principal didn’t let the light focus on him. Fuller turned it back onto the graduating class.
“You have achieved so much over the past four years in the classroom, on the field, on the stage and beyond,” Fuller said. “What’s meant the most is the way you’ve carried yourselves with pride, resilience and heart. You’ve shined a positive light on our school and county. You’ve made us proud and you’ve made a difference.”
Fuller reminded the class Stanhope Elmore will always be the class’ school and home.
“You’ve left your mark on Stanhope Elmore,” Fuller said. “You left your mark on me. We are SE! We win. JS!”