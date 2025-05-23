The first parcel of River Town Center in Wetumpka is going to Tractor Supply Company.
The City of Wetumpka made the announcement Friday after the Wetumpka City Council approved an economic development agreement with the company Thursday. The real estate transaction closed on Friday.
“River Town Center represents our shared vision for Wetumpka’s future,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “We are thrilled to welcome Tractor Supply as the first anchor in this development and look forward to continued progress in the months ahead.”
Tractor Supply the first development within River Town Center, a city commercial project across from the Wetumpka Sports Complex designed to attract new retailers. Tractor Supply will construct a new store on the site, offering a wide selection of products for home improvement, agriculture, pet care, livestock and outdoor living.
The River Town Center development broke ground almost a year ago following the city’s purchase of property across from the Wetumpka Sports Complex on the Coosa River Parkway. The city then planned the development and constructed streets and installed utilities.
Willis said the city is currently in negotiations with potential retailers for five other parcels within the development. A restaurant and indoor children’s event space have come through the council but no names have been released.
Construction will start soon on Tractor Supply and should be open by the end of the year.