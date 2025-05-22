May 21
• Timothy Burch, 45, of Alexander City, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Moore, 49, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• James Kittrell, 41, of Bonifay, Florida was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Tony Crosby, 31, of Millbrook, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported on South Main Street.
May 20
• Mary Nichols, 48, of Selma, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Sean Hancock, 41, of Verbena, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Reginald Shaver, 46, of Prattville, was arrested for domestic violence.
• Victory Cheese, 38, of Orrville, was arrested for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, obstruction of government operations and attempted assault.
May 19
• Konikwa Bell, 33, of Wetumpka, was arrested for forgery and theft.
May 17
• Mack Weldon, 44, of Deatsville, was arrested for driving under the influence.
May 16
• Dewitt Howard III, 52, of Prattville was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, person forbidden to possess a firearm, failure to obey, obstructing government operations and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Harassment was reported on Wilson Street.
May 15
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Possession of marijuana was reported on Coosa River Parkway.