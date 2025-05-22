AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
May 21

• Timothy Burch, 45, of Alexander City, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Elizabeth Moore, 49, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• James Kittrell, 41, of Bonifay, Florida was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Tony Crosby, 31, of Millbrook, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Theft was reported on South Main Street.

May 20

• Mary Nichols, 48, of Selma, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Sean Hancock, 41, of Verbena, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Reginald Shaver, 46, of Prattville, was arrested for domestic violence.

• Victory Cheese, 38, of Orrville, was arrested for attempting to elude, resisting arrest, obstruction of government operations and attempted assault.

May 19

• Konikwa Bell, 33, of Wetumpka, was arrested for forgery and theft.

May 17

• Mack Weldon, 44, of Deatsville, was arrested for driving under the influence.

May 16

• Dewitt Howard III, 52, of Prattville was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, person forbidden to possess a firearm, failure to obey, obstructing government operations and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

• Harassment was reported on Wilson Street.

May 15

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Possession of marijuana was reported on Coosa River Parkway.

 