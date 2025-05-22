An Elmore County corrections officer saw the Elmore County Jail from a different perspective.
Corrections officer Lita Williams, 57, of Titus, was confronted Wednesday night after a cell phone was found in one of the cellblocks about two weeks ago.
“It was during a precursory check of jail cells that we do periodically,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. “The inmate tried to give an explanation that it came from a former employee.”
Franklin said investigators dumped the data from the phone and looked at incoming and outgoing calls and messages. Williams was found in those messages.
“We came in last night and questioned her about it,” Franklin said. “She was forthcoming about it.”
Franklin said Williams and inmate Kendall Henderson, 46, of Millbrook, befriended each other.
“She felt comfortable enough to sneak in a phone,” Franklin said.
Henderson was being held on four counts of cruelty to animals and second-degree arson after being booked Dec. 7, 2024..
Henderson and Williams were both charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband. Williams bonded out Wednesday night shortly after her arrest.
Henderson remains in the Elmore County Jail.
Franklin said searches of the jail are done to find and remove contraband such as phones, drugs and shanks.
“Some of it comes in through our work release,” Franklin said. “We have about 30 that work with the municipalities. They bring it through various means including inserting it into their body.”