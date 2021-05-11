Elmore Community Hospital recognized several hospital employees and members of the community during its Awards Day ceremony on Monday, May 10.
The hospital awarded the Good Samaritan Award to those in the community who exemplify extraordinary concern and support for others and step up in times of need. The hospital also gave service pins for five-year, 10-year and 20-year employees, as well as COVID Medical Hero Pins for those who directly worked with COVID patients and the COVID Service Award to a leader in the hospital who set the pace during unprecedented times.
Other awards given included Outstanding Performance Awards, leadership awards and an appreciation award.
The following people/entities received the following awards:
Good Samaritan Award
Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Thelma Baptist Women's Ministry
Landmark Church of Christ Hospice Ministry
Dr. Chip Armstrong
Mountain View Baptist Church
Wind Creek Casino
Lewis Advertising
The Wetumpka Herald
Frios Gourmet Pops
Must Stop Cafe
Five-year Service Pins
Tammy Burkhalter - Prattville Primary
Jeana Murphy - River Oak
Linda Segrest - Hospice
Jasmine Bowman - A Nu Direction
Stephanie Weatherly - Hospice
Devan Guilford - River Oak
James Oliver - ECH nurse
Lyn Golden - ECH Dietary
Rebecca Reeves - ECH nurse
Wanda Adams - ECH Dietary
Melissa Townley - ECH E.R.
Pamela Robinson - ECH Human Resources
Brenda Sherrill - ECH Surgery
Tiffany Mims - Ivy Creek Family Care of Millbrook
Carla Greene - Ivy Creek Family Care of Millbrook
Ashley Crawford - ECH Radiology
Tammy Roberts - ECH E.R.
10-year Service Pins
Christy Segrest - Hospice
Georgia Prince - ECH Surgery
Sarah Moore - ECH Business Office
20-year Service Pins
Linda Davis - ECH Purchasing
Leadership Awards
Pam Sasser - The Daisy Award
Pam Robinson - Commitment to Excellence Award
Debora Stephens - Rookie of the Year Award
Donetha Smith - Rising Star Award
Inez Cooper - Spirit of Ivy Creek Award
Amanda Bruner - Florence Nightingale Award
Heidi Smith - Ivy Creek Director of Marketing and Business Development
Amanda Hannon - ECH Director of Operations
COVID-19 Service Award
Dr. Melissa Thompson
Outstanding Performance Awards
Gracie Boston - Sleep Lab
Grace Williams - Lab
Lyn Golden - ECH Dietary
Lori Abbott - Financial Department
Kaylin Henson - Registration
Appreciation for Years of Service
Diane Crosby - Home Health of Elmore