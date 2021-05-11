Elmore Community Hospital awards day

Winners of various leadership awards presented at the ceremony.

Elmore Community Hospital recognized several hospital employees and members of the community during its Awards Day ceremony on Monday, May 10.

The hospital awarded the Good Samaritan Award to those in the community who exemplify extraordinary concern and support for others and step up in times of need. The hospital also gave service pins for five-year, 10-year and 20-year employees, as well as COVID Medical Hero Pins for those who directly worked with COVID patients and the COVID Service Award to a leader in the hospital who set the pace during unprecedented times.

Other awards given included Outstanding Performance Awards, leadership awards and an appreciation award.

The following people/entities received the following awards:

Good Samaritan Award

Shoal Creek Baptist Church

Thelma Baptist Women's Ministry

Landmark Church of Christ Hospice Ministry

Dr. Chip Armstrong

Mountain View Baptist Church

Wind Creek Casino

Lewis Advertising

The Wetumpka Herald

Frios Gourmet Pops

Must Stop Cafe

Five-year Service Pins

Tammy Burkhalter - Prattville Primary

Jeana Murphy - River Oak

Linda Segrest - Hospice

Jasmine Bowman - A Nu Direction

Stephanie Weatherly - Hospice

Devan Guilford - River Oak

James Oliver - ECH nurse

Lyn Golden - ECH Dietary

Rebecca Reeves - ECH nurse

Wanda Adams - ECH Dietary

Melissa Townley - ECH E.R.

Pamela Robinson - ECH Human Resources

Brenda Sherrill - ECH Surgery

Tiffany Mims - Ivy Creek Family Care of Millbrook

Carla Greene - Ivy Creek Family Care of Millbrook

Ashley Crawford - ECH Radiology

Tammy Roberts - ECH E.R.

10-year Service Pins

Christy Segrest - Hospice

Georgia Prince - ECH Surgery

Sarah Moore - ECH Business Office

20-year Service Pins

Linda Davis - ECH Purchasing

Leadership Awards

Pam Sasser - The Daisy Award

Pam Robinson - Commitment to Excellence Award

Debora Stephens - Rookie of the Year Award

Donetha Smith - Rising Star Award

Inez Cooper - Spirit of Ivy Creek Award

Amanda Bruner - Florence Nightingale Award

Heidi Smith - Ivy Creek Director of Marketing and Business Development

Amanda Hannon - ECH Director of Operations

COVID-19 Service Award

Dr. Melissa Thompson

Outstanding Performance Awards

Gracie Boston -  Sleep Lab

Grace Williams - Lab

Lyn Golden - ECH Dietary

Lori Abbott - Financial Department

Kaylin Henson - Registration

Appreciation for Years of Service

Diane Crosby - Home Health of Elmore