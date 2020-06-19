Elmore County Schools released its initial plans today for the 2020-21 school year.
The release stated students will have the option to participate in the regular school program or through a virtual program at each of the system's schools this upcoming year.
The school system recently announced the purchase of Google Chromebooks so every student in the county has access to the virtual program from school and home. A Chromebook will be issued to each student at the start of the school year.
The virtual option will allow students who are uncomfortable, or whose parents aren't comfortable, during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue their studies.
Each school will conduct a survey of parents to determine the number of students who intend to pursue a virtual-only curriculum and to identify any health concerns before the school year which is scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
New attendance policy and procedures were also announced.
The updated policy will give students the opportunity to be counted "e-Present" if they are at home sick and complete coursework on Chromebooks through the school system's virtual platform.
This updated policy will be added to the latest edition of the Elmore County student handbook and eventually posted to the websites of the schools in the county and the Elmore County Board of Education's website.
Parents will be notified of changes to the school start date if determined to be necessary.
The release stated regardless of the health level Elmore County is under at the start of school year, these plans will allow the system to begin instruction as expected and meet the required state recommendations and regulations.
Notifications will be communicated as future directives are received from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education.