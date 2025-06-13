The City of Millbrook now has four ambulances ready to respond to emergencies.
Recently the Millbrook Fire Department added the fourth truck to meet growing demand and to have a spare.
“We were getting to where we had two and three ambulances out on calls,” Millbrook fire chief Larry Brown said. “We felt we needed another to make sure we had a reserve ambulance in case of an additional call or one that needs repair.”
The department is responding to between 50 and 80 emergency calls per week.
“Between 85 and 90% of our calls are EMS,” Brown said. “We only do emergency calls. We don’t do any transports to facilities beyond our area.”
Brown said patients of their EMS calls are taken to Prattville Baptist, Montgomery hospitals and sometimes Elmore Community Hospital in Wetumpka.
“We don’t have the people, equipment or time for transfers to other hospitals,” Brown said. “It would take them out of service too long.”
The fire department has nearly 40 firefighters, some fulltime and some volunteers. Those personnel work 24-hour shifts covering both EMS and fire calls.
“We have a really great group of people who work with us,” Brown said. “I’m proud of what we have and what we can do.”