Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.