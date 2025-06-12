June 12
• Magaret Jennings, 38, of Millbrook, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Ranaldo Jones, 45, of Wetumpka, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported on Cherry Street.
June 11
• Hosea Washington, 44, of Wetumpka, was arrested for nine counts of failure to appear.
June 10
• Ji’Myrian Pickering, 19, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 9
• Sydney Wright, 30, of Albertville, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
June 8
• Domestic violence was reported in Hillside Trailer Park.
June 7
• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 6
• Kevin Ray, 40, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Amber Lockhart, 38, of Millbrook, was arrested for possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Identity theft was reported on Holtville Road.
June 5
• Terrance Oden, 47, of Tallassee, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on River Oaks Drive.