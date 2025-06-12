AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
June 12

• Magaret Jennings, 38, of Millbrook, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Ranaldo Jones, 45, of Wetumpka, was arrested for seven counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported on Cherry Street.

June 11

• Hosea Washington, 44, of Wetumpka, was arrested for nine counts of failure to appear.

June 10

• Ji’Myrian Pickering, 19, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 9

• Sydney Wright, 30, of Albertville, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

June 8

• Domestic violence was reported in Hillside Trailer Park.

June 7

• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 6

• Kevin Ray, 40, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Amber Lockhart, 38, of Millbrook, was arrested for possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Identity theft was reported on Holtville Road.

June 5

• Terrance Oden, 47, of Tallassee, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on River Oaks Drive.

 