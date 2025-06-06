The Wetumpka Police Department has its eyes out for automobile thefts.
Early last Tuesday morning the department and investigators were called to a Wetumpka apartment complex after three Kias were broken into or attempted to break into.
“It looked like they were trying to steal them,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said.
Two of the vehicles had windows knocked out and the other had damaged door locks.
Reeves doesn’t believe this is a random case.
“We have heard from other agencies that this may be an issue, especially with Kias,” Reeves said. “We have stepped up patrols in an effort to prevent this from happening again.”
As summer arrives, so do crimes of opportunity, Reeves said. He offered up suggestions for the semi-common crime.
“When you get out of the car, take your valuables with you,” Reeves said. “Also make sure and lock the door. Some will go by and check doors in an attempt to find the ones unlocked.”