It will be a year before any new package stores, convenience stores, gas stations, vape shops, mini-warehouses and self storage facilities can get a business license in the corporate limits of Wetumpka.
The Wetumpka City Council approved a temporary one-year moratorium on the business class at its Monday meeting. Councilmembers questioned if former gas stations could be reopened during the moratorium.
“If it has an existing business license, yes,” city attorney Justin Edwards said. “If it had expired, it is likely to be no.”
The measure allows the council to study its current zoning ordinances to determine if changes are necessary. Edwards said the council could look at placement of certain types of businesses and restrict where they might locate.
Millbrook and Pike Road are other municipalities that have implemented similar moratoriums in the last month.
At its next meeting the council will vote on the installation of new underground conduit and wire from the Farmers Market to the walkway along the Coosa River. It was damaged during the resurfacing of Coosa Street. The wiring affects only the lamp posts along the walkway.
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the May 19 and May 22 meetings.
• Approved rezoning of 1.14 acres on Coosa River Parkway from Rural and Holding to Business 2 after no comments during a public hearing on the matter.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 16.