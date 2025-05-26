A short Memorial Day Observance service was hosted by the City of Millbrook at the Millbrook Memorial Center Friday.
It’s now a custom for a Friday program to encourage attendance. This year dozens gathered around, accepted poppies as prayers were made and a wreath was laid to honor fallen soldiers.
“This day is not just for the City of Millbrook,” Mayor Al Kelley said. “It is for all the men and women who have sacrificed their lives over the years. The day is for the people who have gone before us and sacrificed themselves so we can be here today.”
Members of the Stanhope Elmore High School JROTC, Trail Life, the American Legion and other veterans were joined by Millbrook, Elmore County and state officials for Friday’s service. Friends and family of service members also attended the ceremony.
“It is a great day for the citizens to come out and recognize these people who have given their all so that we could be here today,” Kelley said.