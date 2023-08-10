A Millbrook man finds himself in the Elmore County Jail accused of first-degree rape.
Derek Wayne Holley, 39, of Millbrook was arrested Tuesday by the Millbrook Police Department and placed in the Elmore County Jail.
Court documents reveal some details about the rape allegations against Holley.
“[A 13-year-old victim] disclosed that about January 2023 while visiting the offender’s residence, she awoke to Derk Holley pushing [himself] into her while asleep on the couch,” the arrest affidavit stated. “[She] stated Holley continued penetrating her for a period of time before stopping and returning to his bedroom.”
Court records state Holley was wanted for failure to appear in circuit court after appealing an August 2021 conviction for reckless endangerment in Elmore County District Court. He was sentenced to six months in jail with all but 10 days of the confinement portion of his sentence suspended.
The records indicate Holley never followed up with the courts on his appeal.
Currently Holley has no bond available to him and remains in the Elmore County Jail until a hearing before a judge.