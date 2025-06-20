The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals involved in an organized retail theft at the Millbrook Walmart.
Police say on June 2, three people entered the store and together stole $728.09 worth of merchandise.
“They left the store through the automotive section without paying, hiding the stolen items,” a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release said. “One suspect, described as wearing a black durag, black shirt, and gold watch, has already been identified and arrested for organized retail theft.”
Police are still looking for the other two individuals involved. Once identified, they will also face charges of organized retail theft.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833- 251-7867). Those with information can also text 215stop to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form.